Nita Kirker, 91

Nita Jean Kirker (nee: Hawk), age 91, passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2020 with her loving husband and children at her side. She was born August 7, 1928.

Jean married Charles S. Kirker, Jr. on December 4, 1948, and they were married for 71 years this past December.

She enjoyed many family and community activities and was active with the West Union First Presbyterian Church, West Union Women’s Club, the Adams County Historical Society, and the Ladies’ Golf League.

Jean was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Hawk, and her son, Charles S. Kirker III (Chip).

She is survived by her husband Kirk, daughter Jan, and son Tom (Janie). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Adam Kirker, Amy White (Jed), Aaron Kirker (Danielle) and Karli Moebius (Alex); and great-grandchildren: Sara White, Mason White, Max White, Ella Kirker and Brooks Kirker.

Lafferty Funeral Home is assisting the family with services, which will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Any memorial donations can be made in Jean’s name to the West Union First Presbyterian Church: 110 S 2nd St, West Union, OH 45693.