Nedra Cockrell, 82

In loving memory of Nedra Fay (Hornback) Cockrell, we are saddened to announce her passing at the age of 82, on July 1, 2020 in Winter Haven, Florida, due to the complications of Alzheimer’s. Nedra was born in Williamsburg, Ohio on June 23, 1938 along with her (older by five minutes) twin sister Neva May to Mildred (Rose) and Harold Hornback. Nedra was preceded in death by her husband Paul, son Paul Jr, parents, brother John Hornback, sister Mary Kirchner and great granddaughter Kasey Trapp. She is survived by her sister Neva Hamilton (Jerry), children Paula Dawes (Rick), Charles “Chuck” Cockrell (Victoria), grand children Jenny Adkins (Brad), Laura Baker (TJ), Andrew Cockrell (Miranda), great grandchildren Brianna Trapp, Jared and Kyle Beatty, Lydia and Jon Baker, great- great grandson Bentley Trapp and her dear friend Ron Brown.

Nedra loved to travel, sing Karaoke, play games of all kinds, and never met a stranger! She traveled across the continental United States, Hawaii, Europe, and the Caribbean but never got to go to Australia which she had wanted to go to since she was a child.

She was a successful entrepreneur running Lake Manor in Mt. Orab, Ohio with Paul, Neva and Jerry, and then Our Place restaurant in Higginsport, Ohio. After they retired Paul and Nedra moved to Florida where she remained until her passing. She made many friends at Camp Inn in Frostproof, Florida and was always busy with shows, singing, trips, teas, annual casino night, cards and dancing. Nedra was never idle and loved to tend flowers, make crafts including cards, flower arrangements, painting, taking pictures and arrangements using all the shells she collected. She loved Disney and was an annual passholder for years.

Alzheimer’s gradually took away her skills and memories but she always kept busy and learned to enjoy the small things like a milkshake or her Coca-Cola!

A grave side service will be held on Saturday July 18, 2020, due to Covid-19, the attendance will be limited. A memorial of life will be held in the late fall at Camp Inn, Frostproof, Florida (Covid-19 permitting).

If you would like to do something in remembrance of Nedra, consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association and do something fun in her memory on your next trip.