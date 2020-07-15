On July 13, 2020, Duane Eric Stinson, from Mt. Orab, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Anderson Mercy Hospital. He was born June 18,1960, to the late Kenneth, and Esther (Daulton) Stinson. He was also preceded in death by a son Christopher Stinson.

He is survived by his wife Ricquel Lynn (Banyea) Stinson, his daughter Beth Ann (Stinson) Prather and her husband Evan Prather, and their twin sons Elijah Scott and Carter Douglas Prather, and his sons Brandon Scott and Brett Ryan Stinson. His brother Robert Stinson and his wife Pam (Patton) Stinon. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins. And his two beloved fur buddies Maxx and Mollie.

Duane was retired from the Village of Mt. Orab where he worked for 30+ years for the Public Works Department. He was also a proud volunteer Firefighter for the Mt. Orab Fire Dept.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154, a Memorial Visitation will begin at 3:00 pm until time of service.

Donations may be made to the following: Mt. Orab Fire Dept., the American Lung/Heart Association, American Cancer Society, or Autism Speaks.