School reopening plans discussed

Individual school districts have yet to determine their requirements and recommendations for the 2020-21 academic year.

However, a shared reopening strategy has been agreed to by all five school districts, the Brown County Educational Service Center, Southern Hills Career and Technical Center, and the Brown County Health Department. According to the document, superintendents met on June 18th to identify common practices so there would be some continuity for students across the county.

The most notable points from the document include a plan to “maintain their previously approved school calendars.”

Rather than spread out lessons over an altered school day or extended school year, administrators will rely on physical distancing during normal hours to prevent Coronavirus transmission due to overcrowding. Additionally, schools expect some students to continue the remote learning that was instituted to finish the school year in March.

The agreement states “Parents may choose two options: 1. Send their child to school (assume some level of risk), or 2. Agree to remote learning from home for one semester at a time. Students will not be permitted to come in and out of remote learning.” It will be up to school districts and teachers to discern what form this remote learning will take.

Food service will be offered at each school district, but extra precautions will take place to eliminate the sharing of germs on surfaces and reduce occupancy in shared spaces. Bussing will continue along with recommended practices like riding schedules and seating charts to increase regularity.

Masks – or other appropriate face coverings – will be required by teachers and staff. This is consistent for all of Ohio per Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement at the press conference on July 2nd.

He elaborated during the announcement that there will not be statewide requirement for students to wear masks. He did recommend that schools adopt a mask policy for children 3rd grade and up. In the Brown County agreement, face coverings are recommended for all students, but it will be up to individual districts to set mandates and exceptions.

In the event of a positive Covid19 diagnosis, that communication will be conducted by “the Brown County Health Department, not the school district.”

Communications at different levels will specify which area or activity was impacted by the confirmed case, who was determined to have close contact, and what quarantine procedures will be required of each impacted individual.

More detailed requirements and guidance will be released this month as Brown County’s school districts finalize their plans. Many schools are having Board meetings outside of their normal board meeting schedules to address Coronavirus precautions specifically.

The full common reopening agreement has been posted on the homepage of each school district website.