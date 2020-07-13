George Marion Kearns, only child of George Taylor and Sadia Melissa Miller Kearns, was born April 5, 1925 at Russellville, Ohio and passed away on July 9, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope in Maysville, KY at the age of 95 years, 3 months, and 4 days. While most of his close family knows him as George, many of the people in Brown County know him as Marion. He attended the Russellville School graduating in the Class of 1943.

He had a farm deferment during World War II and was drafted into the Army Air Corp in January of 1946. George became a weather observer in the Army Air Corp and was stationed at Hill Field in Ogden Utah until his discharge in July of 1947. During his time in Utah he met Ester Irene Smith of Primgar Iowa, returning to Ogden to marry her on February 6, 1948. After their marriage, they returned to Russellville. Outside of his time in the Army Air Corp, George lived his entire life in Russellville until moving to Assisted Living at The Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley in December 2017.

Returning to Russellville, he took up farming fulltime. In 1948 he became a member of the Russellville Masonic Lodge #166 (72 years) then became a member of Russellville Chapter Order of Eastern Star #461 in 1950 (70 years). He has also been a member of Brown Count Farm Bureau.

George attended the Russellville Church of Christ since birth and became a member in 1940. During his time with the church he served on the church board and as a Deacon and Elder.

In 1962, George joined the Ohio Department of Transportation as part of the Administrator Division of Real Estate in Chillicothe, retiring in 1995 to care for his wife Ester until she passed on March 31, 1999. During his time with the Department of Transportation, George’s passion continued to be his farming.

His other passion was baseball, specifically the Cincinnati Reds. He often talked about his Uncle Lou taking him to games at Crosley Field and if he was not able to watch a game always had them on the radio. He has also attended a number of games at Riverfront Stadium and was able to attend a few games at the current Great American Ballpark. He always got to the game well before batting practice and never left until the last batter was out.

One of George’s proudest accomplishments was that all three of his daughters are college graduates.

George is survived by his three daughters: Mary Ann Kearns Elick and her husband Ron; Pamela Kearns Schehl and her husband Steve; Nancy Kearns Burge and her husband Scott.

He is survived by five grandchildren and two step-grandchildren: Michelle Elick Lautenslager and her husband Joe; Amanda Elick Ehrichs and her husband Jacob; Dustin, Grady and Marissa Burge; and step-grandsons: Tim Schehl and his wife Dani; Bill Schehl.

He is survived by five great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren: Paige Lautenslager; Grace, Hannah, Gabriel, Elle Ehrichs; and step-great-grandchildren: Alex and Conor Schehl.

He is also survived by Lucille Gelter, a loyal friend.

He will truly be missed by all of his family and friends.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio followed by a private funeral service. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 5280 US 62 & 68, Ripley, Ohio 45167.

During the visitation, social distancing will be observed and the family request that facial coverings be worn. If you are unable to attend, the family encourages you to leave a message or condolence at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com