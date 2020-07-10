Quentin G. Klute age 53, of Fayetteville, passed away suddenly Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Bethesda North Hospital. He was born April 9, 1967 in Cincinnati the son of Skip and Anna (nee Baird) Klute. Quentin was the owner of Milford Auto Care that he started 12 years ago. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting with his birddog, and horseback riding with his wife, Amy. He was passing on his love of his farm life to his granddaughters taking them to the barn daily. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Amy Plummer Klute, children; Ian Klute and Adrian Klute, granddaughters; Everleigh Klute, Amara Arnold and Charlotte Klute, uncle, Charles D. Baird, cousin, David M. Baird, his father Richard Sharp and his daughters, also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, loyal customers and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Skip, and his mother Anna Sharp. The family will receive friends at the Evans Funeral Home, Milford on Thursday, July 9, 2020, 4-8 PM., with funeral services at 8PM. Pastor Ted House will officiate. Memorials donations may be made to the family to benefit his grandchildren.