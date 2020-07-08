Warren Timothy Kragler, Jr., age 34 of Cincinnati, Ohio formerly of Aberdeen, Ohio died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born September 5, 1985 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of Emma Florence (Kilgore) Kragler of Cincinnati, Ohio and the late Warren Timothy Kragler, Sr. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by one sister – Jackie Marie Kragler and paternal grandparents – Fred and June Kragler.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Kragler is survived by one son – Trenton Satterfield and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Carol Harper will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M.-1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Hiett’s Chapel Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed. If you are unable to attend, the family encourages you to leave a message or condolence at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com