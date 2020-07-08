Vicki E. Dean, age 55, of Sardinia, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Mercy Clermont Hospital in Batavia. She was born on April 11, 1965 in Georgetown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Sanford and Betty (Burns) Major. She worked many years as a manager for Walmart and attended Berea College in Berea, Kentucky. She is survived by two sisters, Cindy (Marion) Inlow of Sardinia and Joy Major of Dayton; aunt and uncle, Rosie and Ron Lawhorn of Amelia; nieces and nephews, Stacy (Dustin) Hartmann of Amelia, Chris (Brittany) Inlow of Hillsboro and Susie (Brad) Barber of Five Mile; great nieces and nephews, Tegan and Jayden Hartmann of Amelia and Blake and Aubrey Inlow of Hillsboro; cousin, Danny Burns of Corbin, Kentucky; step-daughter, Beth Dean of Cincinnati; step-granddaughter, Chloe Dean of Cincinnati. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey L. Dean on March 31, 2018. A graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 9 at the Harwood Cemetery with Danny Burns officiating. The Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc