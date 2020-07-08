Lucille Dehart, 85

Lucille (Brock) Dehart, age 85 of Ripley, Ohio, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. She was born August 18, 1934 in Wendover, Kentucky the daughter of the late Onzie and Viola (May) Brock.

Mrs. Dehart was a homemaker, quilt maker and a member of the Ripley Church of the Nazarene in Ripley, Ohio. She is survived by her loving husband of sixty-six years – Amos Dehart.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and if you are unable to attend, the family encourages you to leave a message or condolence.

