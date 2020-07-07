Georgetown Village Council met on Thursday, June 25th and began the meeting with another update from the Charter Commission.

Members Patrick Hornschemeier and Jeremy Varner presented what they hope to be the final version of the document. The only changes from the charter presented on June 11th were punctuation and grammar corrections which Varner highlighted before his audience in the Gaslight Theater.

Thursday’s presentation constituted a second reading and the charter is presumed to become an item on the ballot when the council meets again on July 9th.

The Charter Commission will meet virtually on July 8th to allow for public comment, however Hornschemeier explained that members of the commission expect that to be a short meeting given a lack of resistance by anyone to their current version of the charter. Residents who wish to review the charter can find the full document at the Georgetown branch of the Brown County Public Library.

Next, village officials reviewed the State of Emergency that was instituted on March 22nd. Everyone quickly agreed that it was time for Georgetown to return to normal operations again. When asked, Chief Robert Freeland and Chief Joe Rockey both stated they were comfortable with pre-Coronavirus levels of staffing. Council voted unanimously to rescind Resolution 1214. Councilwoman Kelly Cornette reasoned “we can always go back into a state of emergency if there’s a spike or if there’s a need to.”

Administrator Tyler Thompson reminded council that rescinding the State of Emergency ends the hold on shutoffs and collections of late fees for utilities.

At the prompting of Councilman Dave Guenther, councilmembers all voted to resume those protocols 30 days from the next billing cycle. This gives Georgetown residents until August 20th to make all utility payments, or agree to a payment plan with the village.

The majority of the meeting was dedicated to a discussion about the installation of fiber-optic cable in the village.

At this stage, a resolution was presented to council authorizing the Mayor to enter into agreement with Miami Valley Educational Computer Association (MVECA). If adopted, MVECA would acquire bids to begin this project on behalf of Georgetown. “Now’s the time to proceed if we’re going to proceed at all,” said Mayor Dale Cahall.

According to the plan, phase one involves installing a foundational fiber-optic infrastructure along major village traffic areas. County offices, schools, and many businesses along this route would have access to the service after phase one. Residents would receive access to these amenities after the completion of phase two: installing access lines branching off of the phase one foundation.

It was pointed out that the language of the resolution may bind village officials to provide for this project regardless of the costs or proposals gathered by MVECA. Individuals were either strongly in favor or strongly opposed to this resolution.

Generally, the open-ended price of the entire project made some councilmembers uncomfortable making such a commitment.

“I don’t do a project unless I know what it’s going to cost,” stated Councilman Buddy Coburn. “We are the stewards of this village’s money, and I don’t feel we should fully commit until we know what it’s going to cost, not only phase one, but phase two.”

Supporters of the resolution generally held that this development was critical to Georgetown, and were confident that there would be enough public participation to cover the costs. Cornette described the project as a “stepping stone for our future.”

At a time for public comment, Art Owens spoke to council for several minutes about the importance of this project. He stated that the problems with internet access in Georgetown coincide with higher internet activity in both commercial and private sectors.

This trend has been amplified the past three months when many education, government, and retail businesses transitioned to online operations.

“This has the potential to be one of the most beneficial things you do for this community,” Owens said passionately.

When a motion was made to suspend the rules Andy Clift, Kelly Cornette, and Wade Highlander voted yes while Buddy Coburn, Ginny Colwell, and Dave Guenther voted no.

Adoption on Thursday night could not take place without a suspension of the rules, however, the discussion was considered to be a first reading.

After the third reading – likely taking place on July 23rd – another vote will be held to adopt. A more concrete projection of the costs may convince some councilmembers to switch their vote by then.

Other motions that were passed unanimously during the meeting include a purchase of utility meter equipment from Core&Main, the annexation of land from Pleasant Township into Georgetown, and a new payscale for village employees presented by the Human Resources Committee. According to Cornette, the old payscale was “ancient.” Coburn praise the new scale for giving employers the ability to reward employees and for giving employees the incentive to do their jobs well as opposed to pay schedules based totally on seniority.

The meeting was adjourned after two hours and the next meeting is scheduled for July 9.