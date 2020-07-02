Bessie Alberta Hinson, age 53 of Russellville, Ohio, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her home. She worked in retail most of her life. Mrs. Hinson was born March 15, 1967 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Shirley Thomas and Velcie Eileen (Flaugher) McKenzie. She was also preceded in death by one brother – Robert McKenzie.

Mrs. Hinson is survived by her loving husband of nineteen years – Robert Hinson; one son – Daniel Ishmael (Michelle) of Aberdeen, Ohio; two step-children – Carissa Kirk (Kalub) of Ripley, Ohio and Dustin Hinson (Ashley) of Southgate, Kentucky; six step-grandchildren – Raven Duncan, Matthew Leonard, Corbin Hinson, Brooks Hinson, Owen Kirk and Olivia Kirk; two sisters – Mary Davenport of Ripley, Ohio and Peggy Nolen (Donald) of Vanceburg, Kentucky; two brothers – Thomas and James McKenzie of Ripley, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of Hope – Ohio Valley 215 Hughes Blvd. Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154 or St. Jude’s www.stjude.org

