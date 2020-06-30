Mike Buchanan, 68

Mike Buchanan, age 68, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, from complications due to a Motorcycle Accident. He was born to the late Paul and Patricia (Eldridge) Buchanan on January 23, 1952 in Mariemont, Ohio.

Mike is survived by his loving wife Zenia Buchanan; his caring children Michael (Danita) Buchanan Jr. of Georgetown, OH, Joanna Buchanan of Harrisburg, PA, and Christinia Buchanan; his cherished grandchildren Michael, Jerimiah, Bradley, Cameron, Desiree, and Darrell; and his siblings Connie Barrett of Bethel, OH, and Steve Buchanan of California.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Living Church of Five Mile located at 16908 US-68, Mt Orab, OH 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 11:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mt. Mariah Cemetery in Union Township. Brother Don White officiating.

Megie Funeral Home caring for the family during this difficult time