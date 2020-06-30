Cory A. James, 25, of Flemingsburg, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Born in Brown County, OH on January 3, 1995, he was the son of Jerry W. and Tara R. James, Jr.

To know Cory was to love Cory. He had an infectious smile that could light up a room, a contagious laugh, and a heart of pure gold. Although his life was cut short he touched so many lives. His faith in God never faltered no matter what obstacles he faced.

Cory is survived by his best friend, confidante, and most important person in his heart, Mamaw Sharon Doyle; Grandpa Will Doyle; his parents; his sister, Whitney Doyle; his brother, Jax James; and his sisters, Elliana James, Chloe James, Kimberley Benjamin, and Katlyn Wheeler. He is also survived by his very special aunt and uncle, Tammy and James Pelfrey; his cousins, Searra and Sabrina; his biological mother, Michelle Wheeler; his paternal grandfather, Jerry James, Sr.; his paternal great grandfather, Roy James; his close friend, Michael Jackson; along with many close aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and extended family.

Cory was preceded in death by his baby sister, Jericca James whom he loved dearly; and his uncle, Jack James.

Private services are being cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

To help offset expenses, donations may be made to the funeral home.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com