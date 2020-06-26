Patty Howell, age 52, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born on August 23, 1967 to her late father Edward Fields, her mother Mabel “Cookie” Apgar of Georgetown, Ohio and Step-father Edwin E. Apgar of Struthers, Ohio.

Patty is survived by her son Joseph Howell of Newport, Kentucky; her brothers Tony (Shawna Grubbs) Sams of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Geno (Cayla) Apgar of Independence, Kentucky, Raymond (Kelsey) Apgar of Blanchester, Ohio, and Sam Apgar of Georgetown, Ohio; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, family, and friends.

In addition to her father Patty was preceded in death by her children Stephanie Howell and Zachary Howell.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Megie Funeral Home.