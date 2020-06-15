Tracy Fields of Mt. Orab, OH passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at home surrounded by family she was 48 years old. Tracy was born on September 22, 1971 to Frank and Connie Fields in Wilmington, OH.

Tracy is survived by her loving daughter Madison (Thomas) Mendenhall of Milford, OH; her cherished granddaughter Violet Mendenhall of Milford, OH; her caring sister Sherry (Glenn) Spencer of Mt. Orab, OH; her adored nieces and nephew Caleb Rieselman of Lexington, KY, Shelby Cummins of VanWert, OH, and Hayley Spencer of Cincinnati, OH. Tracy also leaves behind her significant other Steve Hoskins, and her grandfather Nolan Malott of Williamsburg, OH.

Tracy graduated from Williamsburg High School in the Class of ‘89, she was also a member of the Patriot Pin Up.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 1041 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 2:00 pm. A Private Graveside Service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020. Minister Jeff Coulter officiating.

Memorial donations may be directed to Patriot Pin Up online at Cincinnati@patriotpinup.org or by mail at Patriot Pin Up 8647 Butler Warren Rd, West Chester, OH 45069.