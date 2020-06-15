Richard Carl Waterfield, age 86 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, June 8, 2020 at University Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mr. Waterfield was a farmer, a member of the Brown County Farm Bureau, Masonic Lodge F&AM #72, The Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati, the Shriner’s and was a long time member of the Board of Directors for the former Citizens Bank of Higginsport. Richard was born October 17, 1933 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Hubert and Gladys (Armleder) Waterfield. He was also preceded in death by his wife of sixty- four years – Linda (Schadle) Waterfield in 2018, whom he married June 4, 1954 and one brother – Robert Waterfield.

Mr. Waterfield is survived by three children – Tish Jones and husband Kevin, Ritchie Waterfield and wife Sheila and Randy Waterfield and wife Sue all of Georgetown, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Rachael Jodrey and husband Shannon, Elaine Manning and husband Justin, Lori Arnett and husband Michael, Ryan Waterfield and wife Melissa, Rich Waterfield and wife Paige, Casey Jones and wife Lindsay, Angie Jones and Jamie Bradley and husband Kelly; twelve great grandchildren; two brothers-in-law – Dennis Schadle and wife Judy of Batavia, Ohio and Dean Schadle and wife Linda of Chillicothe, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Janice Waterfield of Hamersville, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a Private Memorial Service will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at the convenience of the family. Mike Starkey will officiate. Inurnment will follow at the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children – Cincinnati, 3229 Burnett Ave, Cincinnati OH 45229.

