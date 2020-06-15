Amanda Lee Bingaman, age 28 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born October 11, 1991 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Wayne Bingaman and the late Trudy L. (Shiveley) Bingaman. Beside her mother, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather – Charles Shiveley and paternal grandparents – Louis and Opal Bingaman.

Miss Bingaman is survived by one daughter – Zoe Liming; maternal grandmother – Arminda Shiveley of Mt.Orab, Ohio; father – Wayne Bingaman and wife Nowana of Ripley, Ohio; five brothers and sisters – Amber Pleiman and husband Michael of Batavia, Ohio, Sarah Bramlage and husband Nicholas of Elsmere, Kentucky, Dustin Bingaman and wife Ashley Root of Anderson Township, Ohio and Baylee and John Robert Bingaman both of Ripley, Ohio and five nieces and nephews – Jacob Pleiman, Arianna, Abigail and Avery Bramlage and Townes Bingaman.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. During the visitation and graveside service, social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may sent to the Center for Addiction Treatment, 830 Ezzard Charles Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45214 or at http://catsober.org/donate

