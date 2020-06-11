Acton resigns as ODH Director

Dr. Amy Acton, whose position as Ohio’s top doctor made her the target of national praise and searing vitriol throughout the spring COVID-19 pandemic, will no longer lead the Ohio Department of Health.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced her resignation in his Thursday afternoon news conference, adding that she will remain at the capitol as chief health advisor to his administration. Her new role, he said, will involve taking “a bigger-picture look” at public health challenges in the state and continuing to assist with the ongoing coronavirus response effort.

More is available at https://www.wcpo.com/news/government/state-government/ohio-state-government-news/amy-acton-out-as-ohio-department-of-health-director

