Senior Master Sargent Ronald D. Warman, age 73 of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 with his loving wife and his son by his side.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles P. and Dorothy (Guffy) Warman; siblings Janet Cooper, Joseph Miller and Thomas Warman.

Ron is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rita Cooper Warman; son Matthew Douglas Warman; grandchildren Matthew Douglas Warman, II, Katelyn Rose (Russell) Lawson, Ivy Rene Marks, Aveiel Lillian Warman, Ronald Gage Warman; great-granddaughter Avalee Rose Lawson; his siblings Betty (Michael) Kaser, Joan (Richard) Kattine and Dorothy (Curtis) Howard; Special family friend Julia Justice as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins. in-laws and friends who were family to Ron.

Ron served two tours of duty in Vietnam in the United States Air Force. He retired after twenty years of service to his country. Afterwards, he became quite the collector of military memorabilia and other eclectic items.

He made many good friends from all over the United States while running a local gun and knife show with his wife for almost a decade. Ron loved spending time with his grandchildren and his little dogs most of all.

A celebration of life is being held at teh convenience of the family. The family covets your thoughts and prayers at this time.