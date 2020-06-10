Testing for COVID-19 is now available in more places, but you still have to medically qualify for a test.

This includes a screening from a healthcare provider and being a member of the following groups.

Priority One

Ohioans with symptoms who are:

• Hospitalized.

• Healthcare workers. This includes behavioral health providers, home health workers, nursing facility and assisted living employees, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), housekeepers and others who work in healthcare and congregate living settings.

Priority Two

Ohioans with symptoms who are:

• Residents of long-term care/congregate living settings.

• First responders/public health workers/critical infrastructure workers.

• 65 and older.

• Living with underlying conditions.

Consideration should be given for testing racial and ethnic minorities with underlying illness, as they are at increased risk for COVID-19 and more severe illness.

Ohioans without symptoms who are:

• Residents or staff directly exposed during an outbreak in long-term care/congregate living settings.

Other Ohioans who are:

• Designated by public health officials to evaluate or manage community outbreaks in workplaces or large gatherings.

Priority Three

Ohioans with and without symptoms who are:

• Receiving essential surgeries/procedures, including those that were reassessed after a delay.

• Receiving other medically necessary procedures not requiring an overnight stay/inpatient hospital admission, as defined by their providers’ process for COVID-19 testing

In Brown County, tests are only available through healthcare providers. Testing is not being done at the Brown County Health Department,

Some tests are available at pharmacy chains and retailers such as Wal-Mart, Kroger, CVS and Rite-Aid. Each location has a pre-screening process, so it’s a good idea to call ahead and get that information before going to the location.

(According to the Brown County Health Department, the Mt. Orab Kroger is not participating in the testing process at this time.)

“Expanded test availability will allow individuals in lower-risk tiers to be tested and to help further contain and respond to COVID-19 in Ohio,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

Nanette Bentley with Bon Secours Mercy Health described the evaluation process for deciding whether to order a COVID-19 test.

“Our flu clinics across Cincinnati evaluate and treat members of the community who are experiencing flu-like symptoms, which may include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat or body aches. The assessment includes an evaluation by a doctor or provider. Only those patients who meet certain criteria will receive a COVID-19 test,” Bentley said.

Bentley said that results from the tests are generally available in three to five days and that co-pays are not collected for the tests.

Bentley said that once the samples are collected at the flu clinics, the testing is done in-house.

She added that tests can be outsourced to area partners if testing volume requires it.

In Brown County, the testing sites listed by the Ohio Department of Health include Healthsource of Ohio locations at 150 Health Partners Circle and 474 West Main Street in Mt. Orab and 631 East State Street in Georgetown.

The ODH also lists a testing site at 1950 Ohio State Route 125 in Hamersville, but that site is located in a school and is currently closed according to the Brown County Health Department.

A list of testing centers statewide and information about testing available from retailers and pharmacies can be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/testing-ch-centers/.