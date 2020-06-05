Timothy Allen Spires, age 53 of Russellville, Ohio and formerly of Ripley, Ohio, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a service technician for Blue Flame/Suburban Propane, owner/operator of Spires Blacktop Sealing and helped for many years with his father’s business – K and S Towing. He was an avid racer at the Brown County Speedway and other area racetracks. Tim was born December 8, 1966 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Donald and Dorothy (Winters) Spires. He was also preceded in death by a grandson – Bladyn Skaggs; one sister – Betty Crawford; five brothers – Ricky Horn, Perry Horn, Tony Horn, Charles Ray Spires and Terry Spires.

Tim is survived by his wife of thirty years – Karen Spires; one son – Kris Parker (Michelle) of Cincinnati, Ohio; two grandchildren – Alanys Willoughby (Chase) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Cambri Parker of Cincinnati, Ohio; five siblings – Pam Scott (Larry) of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Dave Spires (Darlene) of Felicity, Ohio, Donald Spires, Jr. of Nebraska, Darlene Dumford of Williamsburg, Ohio and Darlene Shouse of North Carolina; uncle – Ron Spires of Ripley, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 6, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service in Shinkle’s Ridge Cemetery near Higginsport, Ohio. During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and if you are unable to attend, the family encourages you to leave a message or condolence.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The National Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com