Ruth C. Frye, age 97 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her residence. She was a homemaker, babysitter and member of the Georgetown Methodist Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Ruth was born April 3, 1923 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Rufus and Minnie (Smalley) Barr. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Harold E. Frye in 2013 whom she married February 14, 1942, two brothers – Everett and Billy Barr and two sisters – Blanche Jamison and Lena Fredrick.

Mrs. Frye is survived by one daughter – Judith Greenlee and husband Rudy of Hamersville, Ohio; two grandsons – Michael Brownlee and wife Fern and Steve Brownlee and wife Karen all of Georgetown, Ohio; three great grandchildren – Nik Brownlee of Sardinia, Ohio, Noah Brownlee of Georgetown, Ohio and Angel Detro of Loveland, Ohio and two great step-grandchildren – Darien Browning of Georgetown, Ohio and Shane Browning of Indiana and three great- great grandchildren – Avery, Leighton and Lincoln.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, private funeral services will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.