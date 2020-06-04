Jean Pieper, age 88 of Georgetown, OH passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her daughter’s home after a short battle with cancer.

She was the oldest daughter of the late George & Lola Hiler. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, George Jr., Lee & Bob & one sister, Ann. She leaves behind two brothers, Charles of Georgetown & Frank of Williamsburg.

Jean is survived by her three children: Melody, Andy and Jenny, all of Cincinnati. Six grandchildren: Cassie, Andy, Colin, Sam, Nick & Sean.

Five great-grandchildren: Ethan, Carter, Ava, Drew & Beau.

Jean was a retired nurse, who dedicated her life to caring for others-with the Red Cross, nursing home nurse,Psych nurse, Nursing Home Ombudsman, Nurse of the Year & Hospice Volunteer.

She donated her body to the Body Donation Program at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Services will be private due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: St. Michael Parish, 220 South High Street, Mt. Orab, OH 45154