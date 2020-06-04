Helen Louise Fley (nee Ellis), 97 years of age, entered into rest to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She was born on May 23, 1923, in Georgetown Ohio to George & Ida Ellis. She is preceded in death by her only brother, Russell Ellis.

Left to mourn Helen’s passing are her five children – Joyce Fley, Jan Spaccarelli (John), Jody Bowen (Mike), Jennifer Palmisano (Jim) & Jeff Fley (Tara); nine grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 1 niece, Bonnie Paine (Bob); two nephews, Dennis Ellis (Elaine) and Bill Ellis (Margie). Helen worked 25 years for the Federal Government. This career ended with her retirement in 1988.

Due to current restrictions, a private chapel service is being held with immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Hospital Heart Center or Hyde Park Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tpwhite.com