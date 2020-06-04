Chance was the number one movie in America last week.

Its opening weekend at Amelia’s Starlite Drive In had the highest per screen average of any movie in the United States.

The drive in was sold out both Friday and Saturday nights on May 22 and 23.

The baseball themed movie about teen mental health issues was written and produced by the Daly family of Hamersville, and filmed in Brown and Clermont counties.

Father and son Mike and Seth Daly wrote the screenplay and Mike and his wife Pamela produced the film. Pamela also stars in the movie as one of the parents.

It tells the story of local Flash Baseball player and Western Brown student Chance Smith, who died from suicide in February of 2012.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 4600 kids die from suicide each year and over 150,000 are treated for self-inflicted injuries.

Mike Daly said that he wants the movie to be a conversation starter among teens, family members and others about teen mental health and suicide prevention.

“Every ounce of energy and heart of all of us went into it. The actors, the crew and everyone on down,” Daly said.

When asked how it felt to see the cars streaming into the drive in before the movie started, Daly said “It’s really rewarding to see it come to fruition and have this community finally be able to see it. I’m grateful that they are here.”

Daly added that the two year effort of making the movie also brought some pain to those involved.

“It opens up some wounds for me. My heart goes out to all those people who knew Chance and are still hurting after his passing. That’s what was heavy on my heart all weekend,” Daly said.

“For the people directly involved in the story, it brings up old wounds. That’s not just Chance’s family, there were other young people that were directly involved. All of them went through some pain in having to relive this.”

Pamela Daly said that the movie exposes the dangers of hidden pain in teenagers.

“We need to monitor what our kids are involved in and pay more attention. Looking back in hindsight is sometimes too late. Pay attention to the little things,” she said. “Moms need to rip those cell phones out of their kids’ hands and get involved in their lives.”

Jake Hertzman plays the 12 year old Chance in the movie. He said he is proud to be a part of the project.

“Mental health is something that needs to be talked about in our society. Too many people see it as a sensitive subject that you don’t want to bring up with people. I think this movie is a step in the right direction in doing that.”

When asked what message he wanted the audience to take away from Chance, Mike Daly said “Young people need us to pay attention and help them through stuff. Love each other and try to understand that none of us are perfect.”

Karen Ruf is one parent who knows the pain that is seen in the movie. Her son committed suicide unexpectedly in 2016.

“J.C. was 16, he was a baseball player for Dixie Heights High School,” she said. “He hid his dark struggle and didn’t share it with anyone, so his death was a complete blindside.”

Ruf said she struggled with herself in the aftermath of J.C.’s death,

“I wish I could have had some kind of conversation at some point that could have changed the outcome,” she said.

When asked what advice she had for parents, Ruf said “It’s not always the kids that show an outward sign of a struggle that are having mental health issues. Pay attention to the small stuff.”

Ruf shares the vision of the Daly’s for the movie to become a bridge for communication between parents and teenagers.

“My biggest hope is the movie starts conversations where someone might possibly seek help by removing the stigma of suicide and making it a topic that is discussed more openly,” Ruf said. ““As a parent who has lost a child to suicide, I would definitely encourage everyone to see this movie.”

When asked what keeps her going in her work to bring awareness to teen suicide, Ruf said “I absolutely believe that my openness about J.C.’s story and now Mike and the Smith’s telling Chance’s story will save a life. To me, that’s J.C.’s legacy.”

Chance will be shown at the Magic City Drive In Akron from June 5-11 and back at the Starlite in Amelia on June 3-4.