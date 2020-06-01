Leota Bauer, 95

Leota Aileen Bauer, age 95 of Ripley, Ohio passed away peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilation Center near Ripley, Ohio. She was a caregiver for several years, enjoyed watching birds, planting flowers, shopping, going on trips with family and friends and collecting teddy bears which she had many. Leota loved playing Santa Claus at Christmas time, dressing up on Halloween and enjoyed talking to people. She was born October 7, 1924 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert and Mary Frances (Morris) Miller. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Hall Bauer in 1952 whom she married July 2, 1943, four brothers – Richard “Buddy”, George, Robert “Bob” and Lowell “Dyke” Miller, two sisters – Myrtie Vaughn and June Paul and three step-sons – Donald, Thomas Jr. and Lowell “Billy” Bauer.

Mrs. Bauer is survived by four daughters – Rose Mary Hutchins and husband Wes of Thornville, Ohio, Linda Schadle and husband Dean and Peggy Reeser and husband George all of Chillicothe, Ohio and Tammy Seifert and fiancé Kyle of Marysville, Ohio; six grandchildren – Brandon, Deana, Michelle, Nicholas, Cole and Logan; five great-grandchildren – Gage, Ryan, Jacob, Brooke and Arlo; two brothers –Ron Miller of Portsmouth, Ohio and Jerry Miller of Ripley, Ohio; one sister – Bonnie Miller of Ripley, Ohio and many other family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Pisgah Ridge Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M – 3:00 P.M. Tuesday at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. During the visitation and graveside service, social distancing will be observed. The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers, kind words and expressions of sympathy. A special thankyou to the staff at Ohio Valley Manor, Joe Vaughn and the staff at Cahall Funeral Home for their kindness and care and Hospice of Hope.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the PCPCA (Pisgah Cemetery Perpetual Care Association) c/o Dan Edwards, Treasurer, 1144 Nature Run Road, Batavia, Ohio 45103 or to the Ohio Valley Manor Activity Fund, 5280 US 62 & 68, Ripley, Ohio 45167.

