James (Buddy) Brown, 85

James T. (Buddy) Brown age 85 of Hamersville, Ohio passed away surrounded by his loving family on May 15, 2020 at his residence. Buddy was born on September 29, 1934 in Hamersville, OH. He is preceded in death by his parents Clara and Ira Brown and sister Linda Brown.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 57 years Andra Brown, who he married on July 19th, 1963. 3 Children; Tammy Brown-Lind (Ron), Kevin, and Kristie Brown. 4 grandsons, Trevor and Jordan Lind, Kodi and Hunter Brown, 1 brother Jack and 1 sister Sharon Hensley, and many nieces and nephews.

Buddy was a life long resident of Hamersville, OH. He graduated from Hamersville High School in 1952. After graduation Buddy enlisted in the United States Marine Corp where he served 4 years during the Korean War. After being discharged from the Marine Corp. Buddy began working for Cincinnati Milacron until he retired in 1996. He was a member of the Mt. Nebo Methodist Church.