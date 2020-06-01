Deborah Harbottle, 50

Deborah Lynn (Mingua) Harbottle, age 50 of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Mt. Orab, Ohio. She was a former Brown County Juvenile Court Probation Officer. She was born March 1, 1970 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Andrew and Pauline (Unger) Mingua.

Deborah is survived by daughter – Ashley Copas of Orlando, Florida; sister – Lora Garman and husband Patrick of Georgetown, Ohio; sons – Charles Harbottle and wife Ashley of Ripley, Ohio and Bradley Harbottle and wife Samantha of Graton, Connecticut; six grandchildren – Arianna, Joseph, Haley and Anastazia Harbottle, Jackson Young and Oceana Haker; her parents – Andrew and Pauline Mingua of Georgetown, Ohio and uncles, aunts, nephews and cousins.

Private services will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the convenience of the family at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Terry Fite will officiate. Interment will be in the Winchester Cemetery in Winchester, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 4555 Lake Forest Drive, Suite 396, Cincinnati OH 45242

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

