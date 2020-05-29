Memorial Day in Sardinia

With the American Legion suspending many functions, Sardinia officials organized a celebration from their own ranks. The event began at 1pm on Monday as a convoy of decorated vehicles crawled through town. The street was lined with veterans banners that fire and EMS crews had hung for cruisers to view.

The route came to an end as Police Chief James Lewis (himself an Army veteran) led participants into the Sardinia Cemetery where a microphone and speaker had been positioned. Headstones were adorned with flowers and flags. Attendees had a moment to visit the sites of loved ones before Pastor Brett Parker from the Sardinia Church of Christ opened in prayer.

Families listened in reverence to young volunteers leading the Pledge of Allegiance and a singing of the National Anthem.

“This is not like any Memorial Day we’ve ever had,” said Mayor Tina Coday-Townes.

Normally the American Legion would have provided the program with a ceremonial drill routine. This year the mayor enlightened listeners with a retelling of Memorial Day history and explained the symbolism behind many staple Memorial Day traditions.

Coday-Townes shared stories about members of her own family who had fallen in battle, illustrating the prevalence of Memorial Day to this area in particular.

According to census data, Ohio is one of only thirteen states with more than 500,000 veterans. Brown County alone is home to more than 3,000.

The events concluded with a playing of Taps and a digital 21-gun salute broadcast from the speaker. Residents are grateful to all who helped make the cruise happen by slightly different methods in an odd year.