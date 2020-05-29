Donald Traylor, 79

Donald Ray Traylor 79 of Mt Orab passed away on May 19, 2020 at Locust Ridge Nursing Home in

Williamsburg. He was the son of the late Fred and Mary Traylor. He is survived by his wife Susan

(Shuemake) Traylor , 2 sons Michael and Paul Traylor, 2 daughter Nancy Parlier and Paula Traylor, 11 grandchildren,

8 great grandchildren, and 1 sister Alice Traylor also survive. Memorial Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday

May 30, 2020 at the Mt Orab Church of Christ. Graveside Committal will be held on Monday June 1, 2020 at 11:00AM

in Sardinia Cemetery, Sardinia Ohio