Dining in returns to restaurants

Customers returned to restaurants on May 21, after nearly two months of being locked out by Corona Virus concerns.

Patrons at Butterbee’s in Mt. Orab were enjoying lunch in booths separated by caution tape to ensure the required six feet of separation.

General Manager Donna Loadman said she was pleased to be able to finally reopen the doors.

“We’re excited and certainly glad to be reopened. We have been working on a limited capacity for the patio last week and we’ve been doing carryout, but we are excited to have guests back,” she said.

The return to business looks a little different than it did when things shut down in March.

“We have made a lot of changes. Everyone in the building with the exception of the cooks that are over heat have to wear masks. We are also at fifty percent capacity to help us get everyone six feet apart and we are not seating people at the bar,” Loadman said.

One other rule is that parties can be no larger than ten people.

As far as cleanliness goes, Loadman said “Restaurants already have a good sanitation system to comply with health regulations so we feel we are doing everything we can to keep our guests safe.”

Loadman said that the 90 or so employees of Butterbee’s were ready to get back to work.

“They are all ready to come back. This was devastating for them. We talked with them weekly and used our social media pages to talk among ourselves. They were all ready to come back today,” she said.

Server Mary Sizer was one of the workers were finally back to work. She said that the customers were as glad to see the staff as the staff was to see them.

“I’ve had a lot of people come in that were excited and ready to get back to normal. I think they are ready for something that seems like what they are used to,” Sizer said.

Loadman said that Butterbee’s had to learn to adapt over the past few weeks.

“We’ve done very well through this. We are not set up to do the kind of business we were doing with carry-out, so we were very busy.”

She added that she appreciated the customers that stuck with her and the staff.

“They have been fantastic. They have been patient with us. It’s been tough, especially during those dinner hours, but we appreciate everyone who has taken care of us,” Loadman said.

Jane Green and Janet Bittner were enjoying lunch when they stopped to talk about being able to eat out for the first time in a while.

“I feel awesome. I just got my hair cut and I get to come in and sit down in a restaurant and eat. I think it’s wonderful,” said Bittner.

Green added, “It’s great. It’s fantastic. People need to get out and live. They can be cautious, but they still need to get out and get moving.”

Both women were critical of the public health measures that have been taken. Both felt that they went too far and continued too long.

“I’ve been frustrated by the lockdown procedures because I think they are scaring people more than anything,” Green said.

Bittner added, “I have three of the top health conditions that you are supposed to watch out for, but I refuse to live in fear. I am going to enjoy my life.”

Most businesses in Ohio are open at this point and Governor Mike DeWine has changed previous public health orders to “strong recommendations.”