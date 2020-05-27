Tracy Reynolds, 48

Tracy Lee Reynolds, age 48 of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Tracy was born February 27, 1972 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Johnny Lee Reynolds and the late Pam Chinn. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Amber Reynolds.

Tracy is survived by one aunt – Debbie Reynolds of Georgetown, Ohio; one half- brother – Dave Foley of Hillsboro, Ohio; one half- sister – Brandi Lee of Mt. Orab, Ohio and several cousins.

Private graveside services will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at the convenience of the family at Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Jason Galley will officiate. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati OH 45206.

