Kenneth McCoy, 76

Kenneth W. McCoy, 76, of Blanchester, Ohio, passed away on May 20, 2020.

Born on June 16, 1943 in Wilmington, Ohio, son of Earl and Thelma (nee Bobbitt) McCoy.

He was the beloved husband of Janet (nee Manzo) McCoy; loving father of Laura McCoy and Kimberly (Mike) Mongold; grandfather of Shawn Fox and great-grandfather of Tyler Fox; dear brother of Dan McCoy; brother-in-law of Glenn Goodwin; beloved uncle of Ryan (Trischa) Goodwin, Robyn Goodwin, and Amy Brooker; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Linda Goodwin.

Although Ken worked as a manufacturing engineer at Cincinnati Milacron and Hobart, he was best known for his tax preparation expertise. He had many loyal clients who also considered him a good friend and advisor. He was a member of the Gold Wing Club, American Legion, and operated an APA Pool League for eight years.

Interment will take place at St. Patrick Cemetery, Fayetteville, Ohio, where a private service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.