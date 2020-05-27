Gerald “Jerry’ Maher, 64

Gerald “Jerry’ Maher of Mt. Orab, OH passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 64. He was born on February 7, 1956 to the late Donald and Maxine (Nee Roberts) Maher in Wilmington, OH.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife Rita; his caring children Brian (Kathryn) Maher of Mt. Orab, OH, Brent (Janie) Maher of Mt. Orab, OH, and Jamie (Adam) Fertig of Eastgate, OH; his cherished grandchildren Jade, Abby, Jerry, and Kyna; his wonderful siblings Mike (Sherrie) Maher of Mt. Orab, OH, and Vickie (Steve) Woodruff of Cleveland, OH; and his special nieces and nephews Wyatt (Ericka) Maher of Milford, OH, Summer Woodruff of Cleveland, OH, and Jeremy Woodruff of Cleveland, OH.

Funeral Services will be private due to the COVID – 19 pandemic. Condolences may be sent via our website at MegieFuneralHome.com, by email to MegieFuneralHome@frontier.com, or by mail to Megie Funeral Home C/O Gerald Maher PO Box 266, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.