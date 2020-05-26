Brenda Lee Clifton, age 61 of Sardinia, Ohio, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a caretaker for her mother the past eight years and was a member of Stonelick Baptist Church in Owensville, Ohio. Brenda was born December 23, 1958 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Arville and Evelyn (Hinkle) Vest. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law – Marion and Susan Clifton.

Mrs. Clifton is survived by her loving husband of 41 years – Joseph Clifton; two daughters – Sherry Huff (Jason) of Decatur, Ohio and Julie Mosbacker (Chad) of Sardinia, Ohio; six grandchildren – Alyssa Huff, Isabelle Huff, Hayden Huff, Cheyenne Mosbacker, Hazelynn Mosbacker and Layne Mosbacker; two great-grandchildren and one brother – Ricky Vest (Tonya) of Batavia, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Charlie Applegate will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 2:00 P.M. on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed. If you are unable to attend, condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}