Every resident and staff member at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown was tested on May 16 for COVID-19 following an outbreak in the Sandusky Veterans Home.

At press time, no positive tests for COVID-19 were reported in Georgetown among residents or staff.

37 test results for staff members and two test results for residents are also pending. 139 residents and 220 staff members have been tested in Georgetown.

Ohio Veteran’s Home Supervisor Terry Prince said that one Georgetown resident refused a test and another resident who is hospitalized will get the test in the hospital.

He added that the hospitalization had nothing to do with COVID-19.

In Sandusky, one resident has died of COVID-19 and 27 have tested positive. Another 60 tests are pending. 22 of the Sandusky residents are in an Enhanced Care Unit and 88 are in quarantine.

Five Sandusky staff members have positive test results.

Prince said that a similar Enhanced Care Unit was standing by in Georgetown in case any resident needed to use it.

He added that the staff in Georgetown is being vigilant against COVID-19.

“We are testing our veterans for temperature three times a day as well as testing their oxygen level and respiratory sounds. If anyone has any issues outside the norm, we will move them to our 19 bed Enhanced Care Unit that we have in Georgetown. We can isolate them immediately if necessary to ensure the health of others,” Prince said.

“Many of them feel safer at the veteran’s home than they would out in the community based on everything we have put in place.”

If anyone in the community has questions about the current situation, Prince said that help is available.

“We have set up a voicemail box that anyone can call or leave a message with any questions. That number is (937) 378-2902,” he said.

Information is also available at the Department of Veterans Services website at www.dvs.ohio.gov or the state information website at coronavirus,ohio.gov.

