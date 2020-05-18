Andrew Pasquale, 93

After completing two years of service in a MASH unit in the Korean War and a six year surgical residency at Cincinnati General Hospital (now University Hospital) Doctor Andrew Jim Pasquale and his wife Emily were looking for a community that needed someone with his skills. CGH had trained him to be a trauma surgeon.

They found that place in Georgetown, OH a small rural community about 45 miles from Cincinnati. Brown County General Hospital served many of the nearby small towns. Cincinnati physicians provided elective surgery with follow-up care by their local general practitioner. Most elective and all emergency surgical procedures were sent to major hospitals in Cincinnati. The hospital administrator was happy to meet a surgeon who was interested in locating in the community.

They moved to Georgetown in 1961. A serious car accident occurred on his first week on the job. The four victims were transported to BCGH. Dr. Pasquale triaged the situation and sent one patient to Cincinnati. Eighteen surgical hours later the three other patients had been operated on and were recovering. Full time emergency medicine and general surgery were now available to the residents of Brown, eastern Adams, and western Clermont Counties.

Soon Dr. Pasquale expanded the practice by adding obstetricians, John “Jack” Powell and Robert “Ben” Benintendi. For 26 years they delivered babies, removed tumors and appendices, set broken bones, and attended to victims of accidents and gunshot wounds.

Jim Pasquale was born June 6, 1927 in the coal mining town of Williamson, WV to parents who emigrated from Southern Italy. His father worked on the railroad and in the coal mines of Mingo County. Jim graduated from Williamson High School in 1944. By the summer of 1946 he completed his undergraduate studies at West Virginia University in Morgantown. He enrolled in medical school at West Virginia University for two years of classroom study and then completed two clinical years at the Medical College of Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. He graduated in 1950 and moved to Cincinnati General Hospital for eight years of training. He served 2 years in the US Army during the Korean War.

Dr. Pasquale retired from his group practice in 1987. He never regretted retiring as it was the first time since before his college years that he had more than one consecutive week of free time. In retirement his humorous and collegial personality bloomed. Dr. Pasquale and his wife of 62 years travelled extensively in retirement. They settled in Sarasota, FL. Dr. Pasquale loved nothing more than his wife, children and grandchildren, telling jokes, and eating ice cream.

At 93-years of age, Dr. Pasquale died of natural causes on May 15, 2020 with several members of his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Emily Penfield Pasquale, six children: Jeff (Margaret) of Cincinnati, OH; Mike of Georgetown, OH; Melanie Terry of Lone Tree, CO; Amy Schulte (William) of Sarasota, FL; Scott (Lorraine) of Chicopee, MA; and John (Hannah) of Newmarket, NH; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Andrew born April 2020.

