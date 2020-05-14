Two arrested for child rape

A Hamersville woman and a Winchester man are charged with the rape of multiple Brown County children under ten years old.

Amber Brewer and Bill Sheeley are both in the Brown County Jail facing multiple charges.

Brewer is accused of two counts of Rape, one count of Sexual Battery, one count of Gross Sexual Imposition, one count of Endangering Children and one count of Illegal Use of a Minor in a Nudity Oriented Performance. She has a $100,000 bond.

Sheeley is facing three counts of Rape, one count of Gross Sexual Imposition and one count of Illegal Use of a Minor in a Nudity Oriented Performance. His bond is $500,000.

More charges against the two are also coming.

“More than one local victim has been identified and both of these people will face more charges based on that fact,” said Brown County Prosecuting Attorney Zac Corbin.

The case came to the attention of local authorities after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

“These agencies will sometimes identify child pornography materials and link them to Brown County,” Corbin said.

“They flagged a couple of images and worked back through the IP addresses and linked them to a couple of accounts belonging to Brewer and Sheeley. That led them to some online communications where these materials were being sent back and forth.”

The case then moved into the local area.

“This tip originally came into the Mt. Orab Police Department and was handled by Detective Ryan Gregory. He quickly learned that this was expanding out into the county and contacted (Brown County Sheriff’s Department) Detective Quinn Carlson. The two of them worked together until it led into Adams County, who then joined in the investigation,” Corbin said.

“A search warrant was issued on Brewer’s home and from there, the identity of Mr. Sheeley was determined. He was taken into custody the same day in Adams County.”

He added that the case was very serious.

“The exploitation of children is one of the most egregious crimes that we have to deal with. The sad thing in this one is that these folks were not just exchanging images, they were creating them.”

Corbin said that he appreciated the efforts of all the law enforcement agencies involved.

“It’s a great example of multiple agencies working together swiftly and getting these two individuals off the streets as quickly as possible.”

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 378-4435.

https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Brewer.jpg https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Sheeley.jpg