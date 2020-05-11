Thomas Louis Gaunce, age 72 of Newtonsville, Ohio, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home. He was a United States Army Vietnam War Veteran and was a Direct Care Aide for ResCare in Williamsburg, Ohio. Mr. Gaunce was born November 11, 1947 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late Ray V. and Martha Jewell (Long) Gaunce. He was also preceded in death by one brother – Jerry Blankenship.

Mr. Gaunce is survived by his loving wife of fifty-one years – Melissa (Mullis) Gaunce; three children – Amy Jeanette Opoku (George) of Newtonsville, Ohio, Joshua Thomas Gaunce (Heather) of Goshen, Ohio and Stephen Louis Gaunce (Nicole) of Milford, Ohio; twelve grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother – Larry Gaunce of Georgetown, Ohio; two nieces and two nephews.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will take place at the convenience of the family. Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

