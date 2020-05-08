The Brown County Commissioners are trying to plan for unexpected sales tax losses due to the economic restrictions brought on by the reaction to COVID-19.

Elected officials have been meeting individually with the commissioners over the past week to discuss plans for how to save money.

“We expect the economic impact to affect our budget not only this year but into 2021 as well,” said Commissioner Tony Applegate. “The problem is that nobody knows how bad the hit will be or how long it will last.”

The commissioners are operating under the assumption that the revenue loss will be at least ten percent. Since the general fund is approximately $12 million, that means that the county is going to have to find a way to make up an unexpected revenue loss that will be north of a million dollars. A twenty percent reduction would be $2.5 million.

“That would be a major setback for us. That would affect the amount of people that are employed by the county,” Applegate said.

And if the loss is closer to a million dollars?

“We think we can absorb that because we can use some of the emergency money we have set aside and cut back hard on spending,” he said.

The commissioners have asked elected officials to hold off on any spending that is not absolutely essential.

“We have also asked that if someone leaves employment in their office, that they not to fill those positions,” Applegate said.

“They understand that there are some hard times coming, but everyone has been working with us to get through this.”

Complicating matters further is the fact that sales tax revenues are paid 60 days after collection. The county just received February revenues late last month. The true impact of the economic shutdown won’t be known until the April tax receipts are released by the state in late June.

“We won’t know how well the recovery is going until perhaps September. At that point, it would be too late to take any action that would have any significant effect on the budget,” Applegate said.

He added that the county was expecting about five million dollars in sales tax revenue this year as part of a 12 million dollar budget.

Other revenue sources like casino revenue sharing will also be impacted by the current situation.

“We may be able to get through this without any major furloughs or layoffs and the cutting back of services to the public that would go along with those. We are hoping that we can minimize the impact to the employees and residents of the county,” Applegate said.

But if cuts to the budget do need to be made, the commissioners have limited options.

“About 75 percent of our budget is consumed by personnel costs. We are a service business that is here to take care of the community. We can’t have significant budget cuts without cutting jobs,” Applegate said.

He added that Brown County could be in a better position than other areas of the state.

“I think Brown County will fare somewhat better than some of the larger counties because a lot of the sales tax generating businesses were able to stay open. Some of them did have to close or cut back on service and we feel for them.” Applegate said.

“Now that the state is working through the reopening process, we feel that we can see some light at the end of the tunnel. Six weeks ago we didn’t know how long this was going to last.”

He also talked about some of the stimulus money on the federal and state level that are supposed to be helping at the local level.

“So fare we have not heard any details, but we are hopeful that help will be on the way for us at the county and local government level in one of these stimulus packages that have come through congress,” Applegate said.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Tony-Applegate-2015.jpg