Man arrested on suspicion of murder

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information about an alleged murder:

On May 5, 2020 at approximately 9:00 AM deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office receiveda call advising that Travis Gast, 28 year old male, was on Cahill Rd in Maysville, KY. The caller advised that the Gast subject was on sceneand had killed his girlfriend Miranda French, 29 year old female. Mason County Deputies arrived on scene and located both subjects. Travis Gast was taken into custody by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Through a joint investigation it was determined that the homicide occurredin Brown County on Eagle Creek Rd in Ripley, OH. Travis Gast is currently incarcerated in Mason County, KY awaiting extraditionto Ohio. Agencies involved in this investigation include: Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and Brown County Drug andMajor Crimes Task Force.If you have any information on this matter you can contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, attention Detective Rick Haney at (937)378-4435 extension 114