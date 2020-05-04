Dale Mays, age 88 of Russellville, Ohio passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 7, 1931 in Irvine, KY the son of the late Wilson Mays Sr. and Cleota (Metcalf) Mays. He was a home improvements contractor. He was also a member of the Russellville Church of Christ. He was active in the church with Missions and Christians Across America. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Etta Mays in 2016, daughter, Nanette Campbell and 8 brothers and sisters.

Dale is survived by 3 daughters, Sue Talley and husband Sam of Winchester, Delores Chandler of Hillsboro, Patricia Lawson of Higginsport, 2 brothers, Wilson Mays Jr, of Georgetown and Glendon Mays of Irvine, KY, 3 grandchildren, Joshua (Taylor) Chandler, Devin (Stephanie) Lawson and Tyler Lawson.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, private funeral services will be at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Drue Lane will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery. Family members and friends may pay their final respects Tuesday, May 5, 2020, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Russellville Church of Christ. To conform to social distancing recommendations, only ten visitors at a time will be allowed; and the family will observe the visitation, but will not participate in a receiving line. The family is grateful for everyone’s thoughts and prayers, but with social distancing in effect, requests everyone’s patience and cooperation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Russellville Church of Christ, PO Box 219, Russellville, OH 45168 or Heartland Hospice.

