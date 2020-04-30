Ronald K. Kortier, age 77 of Mt.Orab, Ohio passed away at home surrounded by the love of his life, wife Carolyn Kortier and his loving family Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He retired from the Sears and Roebuck, Co. in Livonia, Michigan, enjoyed classic cars, motorcycles and spending time with family, friends and his “car buddies.” One of his proudest moments was winning first place with his 1948 Ford convertible at the 2019 Detroit Autorama Hot Rod Show. Ron will be forever remembered for his endearing personality, debonair appearance, adventurous nature, love of family and furry-friends and for holding the hands-down honor of “Best Uncle and Papaw Ever.” He was born on May 24, 1942 in Wayne, Michigan the son of the late Omer Anthony and Florence Elizabeth (Bruskotter) Kortier. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife – Fran (Magyar) Kortier, three sisters – Marcile Hutchinson, Betty Grant and Mary Pavlik, one sister-in-law – Rita Kortier and one step-daughter – Debbie Porter.

Mr. Kortier is survived by his wife – Carolyn (Resibois) Kortier ; three brothers – Paul (Cecile) Kortier of Hillman, Michigan, his “almost twin” Herbert Kortier of Tipton, Michigan and Thomas (Judy) Kortier of Ypsilanti, Michigan; two step-sons – Greg (Jackie) Mullen of Sierra Vista, Arizona and Gary Mullen of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one son-in-law – Kenneth Porter – Mt.Orab, Ohio; four grandchildren – Heather Porter, Brian Porter and Ivy and Silas Rook and many nieces and nephews who were the children of his heart.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, Private services will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Parkview Memorial Cemetery in Livonia, Michigan. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that masses be said in Ron’s name at the St. Michael Catholic Church, c/o St. Angela Merici Parish, P.O. Box 279, Fayetteville, OH 45118 or your home parish. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Michael Catholic Church, c/o St. Angela Merici Parish, P.O. Box 279, Fayetteville, OH 45118.

