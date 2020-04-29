Royce A. Pfeffer, 81, of May’s Lick passed away on Monday April 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Tollesboro, Kentucky on July 10, 1938 daughter of the late Roy & Marietta Owens Quinn. She was a member of the St. Michaels Church in Ripley and a retired 38 year employee of US Shoe. She had a strong spirit and infectious laugh that will be missed by those who knew her.

Survivors include her longtime companion Alvin Davis; a daughter Belinda Maxie of Crothersville, IN; 2 grandchildren, Kayleigh Grippa and John Michael Grippa; 2 sisters, Carolyn Jones and Barb Thomas; a brother, Roy “Sonny” Quinn. Also, Lora Davis, Jim (Missy) Davis, Anne & Ava Wamsley, Shelby & Madeline Davis & several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Michael Pfeffer; 3 sisters, Katherine Ashley, Jeanette Applegate, Ruby Morgan.

Services will be Private. Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to May’s Lick Volunteer Fire Department (P.O. Box 97, May’s Lick, KY 41055). Friends may offer online condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net