Robert Gray, 53

Robert L. Gray, age 53 of Georgetown, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday, April 27, 2020. He was a graduate of Western Brown High School in Mt.Orab, Ohio, a United States Army Veteran, a member of the Georgetown Masonic Lodge F&AM #72 and employed by ITW Fiberglass Evercoat for 32 years. Rob loved being outdoors and spending time with his family. You could always find him coaching his children in sports, going to the gym to stay healthy and active and working on little projects around the house. He created a back yard that was a child’s dream adventure. Many summers were spent grilling out by the pool, riding quads around the yard, tinkering with toys in the garage and building forts in the playset. Rob loved family vacations and was a big fan of Cruises. The family was saddened when they had to cancel their most recent trip to Disney. Little did he know, the memories those trips created will be some of the fondest memories his family will cherish forever. He was the rock and foundation for his family. Rob worked tirelessly to provide for them and ensure they never wanted for anything. He was a father like no other and a husband who treated his wife like a princess. No matter the crowd nor the company, Rob could strike up a conversation with anyone and always made everyone feel welcome. His life will forever leave a mark on those he touched. Rob was born December 11, 1966 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Evelyn (Cole) Gray of Georgetown, Ohio and the late Richard L. Gray.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Gray is survived by his wife of 20 years, Paula (Haitz) Gray whom he married September 11, 1999; two daughters –Paige Rolph and husband Adam of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Lexie Gray of Georgetown, Ohio; one son – Robert “Cole” Gray of Georgetown, Ohio; two grandchildren – Huntley and Natalyn Rolph; two brothers – Rodney Gray and wife Lisa of Hamersville, Ohio and Ronald Gray of Georgetown, Ohio; father-in-law – Paul Haitz of Ripley, Ohio; mother-in-law – Janalyn Payne and husband Frank of Lake Waynoka, Ohio; three brothers-in-law – Chase Rickey and Eric of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jordan Payne of Cincinnati, Ohio and Justin Haitz of Ripley, Ohio; two sisters-in-law- Maria Fulton and husband Austin of Ripley, Ohio and Megan Carlson and husband Quinn of Georgetown, Ohio; special aunt and uncle – Jack and Regina Davis of Georgetown, Ohio; several nieces, nephews, cousins and his two dogs – Boomer and Jasper.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, private funeral services will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rob Gray Children Education Fund c/o Merchants National Bank, 100 W State Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com