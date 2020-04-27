Sanitizer that should have been bourbon

You may see people around Brown County using an unusual hand sanitizer these days.

It’s not Purell, and it’s not germ-x, it’s a new product called “Should Have Been Bourbon” Hand Sanitizer, produced by a Cincinnati company called Northern Row.

“[That’s] the best name for a hand sanitizer,” admired Jim Schroeder, Esq.

Northern Row is a new distillery in Cincinnati. They prepared to open their taproom on March 17th, unfortunately coinciding with the genesis of the Coronavirus in Ohio. According to the Northern Row website “…the American Distillers Institute asked that craft distilleries across the country help to begin the production of much needed Hand Sanitizer for our communities. The mobilization by these often small but resourceful companies has been tremendous, as we pivot from producing one of life’s great pleasures, to producing something absolutely essential that is needed in the fight of this terrible virus… While this is not something that we are looking to do long term, it will help to meet a community need.”

Northern Row called an audible and quickly shifted production from spirits to hand sanitizer, delaying the grand opening of their taproom until the environment is more conducive to such a business model.

“They are selling at cost,” said John Yonas, “to help out the community and to keep their employees gainfully employed.”

Schroeder and Yonas are attorneys from the area who took notice. The firms American Homeland Title Agency and Yonas & Rink purchased several cases of six-ounce bottles and donated them to police departments in Mt. Orab, Sardinia, and Fayetteville, as well as the Brown County Sheriffs Office and Brown County Prosecutors Office.

Mt. Orab Mayor Bruce Lunsford formally expressed his thanks to Jim Schroeder and his associates at the village council meeting on April 7th.

Schroeder’s eight-year-old daughter Katie has been helping him make deliveries. And they’re still offering to help their colleagues.

Schroeder said, “If you are a realtor on the front lines and need hand sanitizer, reach out to Nick Lanzillotta at nl@amerigoloan.com as Nick has a direct link to the brewery and can expeditiously get you connected with hand sanitizer.”

If other county first responders need sanitizer please contact Jim Schroeder at (937) 886-4563.”

https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Katie-Hand-Sanitizer-1.jpg