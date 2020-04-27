Leroy Ridner, 68

Leroy Ridner, age 68 of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was retired from Autozone in Georgetown and he had a passion for cars and was an avid mechanic. Leroy was born January 3, 1952 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Daniel M. and Mary Lena (Goff) Ridner. He was also preceded in death by seven brothers – Bolden, Milton, Vernon, Calvin, Russell, Maniel and Daniel II.

Mr. Ridner is survived by his first love and caregiver – Sherry Ridner of Georgetown, Ohio; three children – Jason Ridner (Kelly) of Georgetown, Ohio, Vanessa Scott (Steve) of Williamsburg, Ohio and Cory Ridner (Rodney) of Cincinnati, Ohio; five grandchildren – Alex, Samantha, Ethan and Ember Ridner and Liam Scott; two step children – Ruthann Sanchez Morley of Florida and Trevor Neel of Kentucky; one brother – Lloyd Ridner of Lebanon, Ohio; four sisters – Corena Shafer of Fayetteville, Ohio, Ella Colliver of Raleigh, North Carolina, Mary Head of Texas and Margaret Beard of Kentucky and several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, the family will have a Memorial Service at a later date. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.