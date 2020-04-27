Brown County is going to take a financial hit from the Corona Virus. The problem is that nobody knows how big the impact will be or when it will come.

Much of the revenue expected by the county comes from sales taxes. And with businesses shut down and people spending less money, the assumption is that revenue will drop.

Hard numbers won’t be available for another month or so when the March sales tax collections will be announced by the state. Sales tax revenue is released 60 days after it’s collected, so the full impact of the economic restrictions won’t be known until the April numbers come out in late June.

The problem is that the county’s budget must be balanced by law and is figured on a calendar year. When the commissioners approved the 2020 budget in December of 2019, the prospect of an economic shutdown was not on anyone’s mind. If less money comes in, less must go out.

Without help from the federal or state government, that could mean layoffs of county employees, reduced customer service hours or other cost-saving measures.

But how much of that will be necessary? There has been much talk on the federal and state level about help being on the way to local communities.

Just last week, Ohio Senator Rob Portman released information that the state of Ohio received $2.26 billion in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act state and local government funding.

That is only half of the total of $4.5 billion that has been set aside for the state.

“Governor DeWine and his administration will allocate some of this funding to local governments,” said the press release.

The information also said that “local governments with populations over 500,000 are applying to the Treasury Department directly to receive a portion of the remaining amount of money due to Ohio.”

At this point, it is unclear if any of the remaining money will be allocated for areas like Brown County with smaller populations.

The Brown County Commissioners released the following statement about the situation to The Brown County Press.

“The Board of Commissioners have purposely controlled spending and intentionally restricted budgets in anticipation of decreased revenue. Of course, we did not foresee a situation like COVID-19, but knew revenues would fluctuate with all economies and already passed a tight budget.

After experiencing the Medicaid Managed Sales Tax Reduction in 2017, we are very well aware funding can disappear without notice. At that time we were given a transition check and told to learn to survive from Sales Tax, because the Local Government Fund had already been reduced several years earlier.

Our Board decided to hang onto the MCO Transition Funds as long as possible and were fortunate enough to have reserved a portion. However, now the Sales Tax that we were instructed to efficiently run a county by is decreasing, the remaining MCO funds will help temporarily, but not make up the difference in projected forecasts.

The (local government fund) was reduced when the Casino revenues were initiated, but casino revenues have not been as high as first projected and of course not generating any funds since the closings last month.

On March 30th, we issued a letter to all elected officials and department directors asking for their assistance in reviewing the 2020 Budget and also asked all offices to hold off on any unneeded spending and delay future hiring. This letter was due to the unknown long term effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

As of today, we do not have any hard numbers. Sales Tax distributions are made two months in arrears and we are aware hard numbers will not be known until May 20th, by then we could be late in making appropriation changes to the current budget cycle and still sustain our county office needs.

We have been in contact almost daily with numerous state affiliates, including the County Commissioners Association of Ohio, Secretary of State LaRose, Auditor of State Faber, Senator Rob Portman, Senator Sherrod Brown, Congressman Brad Wenstrup and the Office of Budget and Management.

They have all directed us to reduce spending, but again are unable to provide a definitive number. Our Board is currently reviewing options and seeking alternatives to reduce budgets and maintain service to the public.

The Board hopes to have a plan to reduce expenditures by a minimum of 10% by May 1st , we will evaluate the May revenue and make more cuts based on need.

In closing, we hope to not be as negatively impacted as some of the larger more populated counties because Brown County does not host the big box stores that create the larger tax revenues; however, we have to be prepared for the worst.

Although, Brown County does not have as many in-county vendors we are fortunate that most of Brown County stores were deemed essential and have remained open during these uncertain times. With that said, our unemployment rate has skyrocketed and residents are experiencing lost wages, this will ultimately be reflected in tax revenues in the coming months and possibly longer.

Again, our Board must face reality and plan accordingly, part of this process will include evaluating numbers as they are released and making tough decisions to maintain fiscal responsibility.”

In the April 30 edition of The News Democrat, the commissioners will discuss ways that they are looking at to adjust the 2020 county budget to make sure it balances as required by state law.