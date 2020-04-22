Charles Asberry “Chuck” Day, age 33, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Monday night, April 20, 2020 at his home.

He was born December 2, 1986 in Xenia, Ohio, son of Herbert Charles Day and Eva Marie Adkins. On May 25, 2013 he married Miranda Hurt.

Chuck was a class of 2005 graduate of Whiteoak High School. He was the sanitation and safety supervisor at Kroger Cincinnati Fresh Center. Chuck enjoyed music, whether it was playing his guitar, drums or singing. He also loved to fish and hunt. Chuck was a charismatic man with a big heart, who loved to joke around and be known for his witty comments.

Surviving are his wife, Miranda Day of Sardinia, daughter, Braylin, son, Patrick, mother, Eva York of Hillsboro, father, Herb (Patty) Day of Hillsboro, sister, Karly (Robert) Darling of Leesburg, maternal grandfather, John Nehus, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Mary Scott of Hillsboro, two step-brothers, Aaron Davis and Corey (Haley) Allen, sister-in-law, Erika (Travis) Garen, two brothers-in-law, Sean Hurt and C.J. Scott, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Chuck was preceded in death by his step-father, Robert York, maternal grandmother, Bertha Neuhs, and paternal grandparents, Asberry and Josephine Day.

Due to the Covid-19 Crisis, funeral services will be held for the immediate family members at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Friday, April 24, 2020 with Pastor Roy Vanwinkle officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Other family and friends may watch the services via the live stream at www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com. On the home page, please go to the Hillsboro location and click on the “view online services” .

Contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.