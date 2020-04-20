Ro Petrey, 56

Ron Petrey of Williamsburg, OH passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 56. He was born on December 03, 1963 to James Petery and the late Marilyn (nee Mitchell) Petrey, in Durham NC.

Ron is survived by his son Ronald Glynn William Petrey of Williamsburg, OH; sister Tonia Cahill of Williamsburg, OH; father James Petrey of Williamsburg, OH; niece Jessica Cahill of Williamsburg, OH; nephew Ryan Petrey of Williamsburg, OH; ex-wife Donna Elam of Amelia, OH; and life long friend Karen McRoberts.

Ron was an avid fisherman, he loved to hang out with family, and play with his dogs.

Services will be private due to the CO-VID 19 pandemic. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website Megiefuneralhome.com or by email at Megiefuneralhome@frontier.com, or by mail to Megie Funeral Home C/O Ronald Petrey PO Box 266, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

Megie Funeral Home is serving the family during this difficult time.